John Andrew Ford dealer principal makes global Ford award list

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 16:58

Six dealers from around the world were recently honoured for exceptional community service as part of Ford’s Salute to Dealers. John Andrew Ford’s Dealer Principal, Paul Brown, was one of the six to be selected this year.

Edsel B. Ford II and four other judges selected the six from a total global field of nearly 80 nominees from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, plus Africa and the Middle East regions. As part of the award, Ford Motor Company Fund is donating $10,000 to a charity of each dealer’s choice.

Complete story below…

And here: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2017/01/26/ford-dealers-give-more-than--100-million-to-causes-in-2016.html