Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

John Andrew Ford dealer principal makes global Ford award list

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 16:58

Six dealers from around the world were recently honoured for exceptional community service as part of Ford’s Salute to Dealers. John Andrew Ford’s Dealer Principal, Paul Brown, was one of the six to be selected this year.

Edsel B. Ford II and four other judges selected the six from a total global field of nearly 80 nominees from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, plus Africa and the Middle East regions. As part of the award, Ford Motor Company Fund is donating $10,000 to a charity of each dealer’s choice.

Complete story below…

And here: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2017/01/26/ford-dealers-give-more-than--100-million-to-causes-in-2016.html

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.