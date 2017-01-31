PR: Marlborough businesses judged on environmental contribution

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 17:02

Judging for the Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards is now complete and entrants, sponsors, and the community are looking forward to the awards evening on 31 March in Blenheim. This awards season there are 22 organisations entered across six categories including Farming, Wine Industry Innovation, Business Innovation, Community Innovation, Landscape and Habitat, and the all-new Marine category.

Cawthron Institute Trust Chair Bob Dickinson said the science organisation is proud to be supporting the awards and extends his congratulations to all entrants. "Here at Cawthron we focus on enabling industry growth while enhancing environments. Many entrants for these Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards are doing just that and we applaud them for their commitment and achievements. "All the finalists have made a positive difference to our environment," said Bob Dickinson.

The Cawthron Marlborough Environment awards are biannual and supported by the Cawthron Institute, Marlborough District Council and local sponsors. The aim is to showcase businesses or community projects that are good for the environment.

The Cawthron Trust is particularly pleased at the addition of a new category for sustainable use and care of the marine environment. This new category has attracted four quality entries from MDC Cruising Guide, Outward Bound, CraMac 5, and Sanford.

Following the awards evening, locals will get the opportunity to see what impressed the judges by attending open field days. Category winners host these during April and May to share their knowledge and experience.

"The field days provide the public with a greater understanding of the positive environmental work local organisations are engaged in. It’s also an excellent networking opportunity for businesses to meet others who are at the top of their game in the region," said Bob Dickenson.

The awards have been running two decades during which 268 organisations have entered. Past entrants and other local businesses have experienced success as a result the awards. In 2015, NZ Dryland won the supreme award for their research into growing hardwood eucalyptus species that could replace chemically treated vineyard posts. This particular venture began after a 2003 awards field day when an organic winegrower said they were importing hardwood posts from Australia, but would rather have a New Zealand supplier. This conversation sowed the seed for NZ Dryland Forests, and it is now a multi-million-dollar project.