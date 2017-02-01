James Camons joins Plus4 Insurance Group

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:04

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that James Camons has joined the group.

James began his financial services career with the Southern Life Insurance company in South Africa and then worked for Momentum after that company acquired Southern Life. He graduated from Stellenbosch University with a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning and qualified as a Certified Financial Planner in 2012.

Last year James emigrated to New Zealand and established Phoenix Financial Solutions on Auckland’s North Shore’ James provides personal and business insurance solutions including life, income and mortgage protection, disability, trauma, fire and general insurance, KiwiSaver, health insurance, and advice to businesses on key person cover, group insurance plans and share purchase agreements.

Plus4’s Chairman Roy Norris said, "James is a highly regarded financial services professional with a financial planning qualification and 16 years’ experience in the industry. He has gained a reputation as an enthusiastic and hardworking financial adviser who achieves outstanding results for his clients. We are pleased to welcome James into the group."

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has over some 45 advisers working from 17 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.