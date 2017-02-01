Harcourts announced as new Major Sponsor of the Chiefs

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:35

The coming together of two innovative, high performing New Zealand brands marks the beginning of an exciting partnership, with Harcourts signing on as a Major Sponsor of the Gallagher Chiefs. A Harcourts consortium consisting of Franchises in South Auckland, Waikato, King Country, Taranaki and Fiji, is excited to blend their love of rugby with business opportunity.

Established in 1888, real estate powerhouse Harcourts continues to lead the way as the largest brand in the New Zealand and Fiji markets. Their passion for buying and selling real estate that fulfils people's needs, dreams and aspirations has seen Harcourts grow exponentially. Starting many years ago in New Zealand, Harcourts has now grown internationally with a presence in 10 countries including a significant presence in Australia and South Africa.

The same competitive spirit and insatiable work ethic that Harcourts brings to real estate, is brought to the rugby field by the Gallagher Chiefs. Being a consistent and relentless competitor in Investec Super Rugby has solidified the Chiefs as a high profile brand in Southern Hemisphere rugby.

With the Gallagher Chiefs competing in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Fiji, it made perfect sense for the Harcourts consortium to get involved and maximise this great branding opportunity in their key markets.

Harcourts Hamilton Director/General Manager Brian King said: "Harcourts Businesses in Hamilton, Waikato Townships, Taranaki, King Country, South Auckland, New Zealand and Fiji are proud to be a new Major Sponsor of the Chiefs. We have had a lot of involvement with the Chiefs in the past and we felt that the synergies between our two international brands is a perfect fit. The partnership will allow us to achieve our goals of maximising brand exposure and continuing to drive our community initiatives and help to highlight the many Charities and Community Organisations we are all involved in. We are all excited to see our Brand being used as part of the on field graphics for all Home games and having our Brand on the Teams game day playing uniforms.

"As an organisation, Harcourts are leaders and innovators in our industry. As a leading Super Rugby Club, the Chiefs possess this same ambitious drive, always looking for the competitive edge on the rugby field as we do in the field of Real Estate."

Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman said the Club was delighted to welcome new Major Sponsor Harcourts.

"It is always a thrill for us to enter commercial partnerships with truly iconic brands domestically and internationally and Harcourts is certainly one of those. I have no doubt this partnership will be a mutually beneficial and lasting one given the importance both organisations place on meaningful community connections, peak performance and ultimately winning. I would like to acknowledge Harcourts for their commitment to rugby in our region," said Flexman.

There is just three weeks to go until the Gallagher Chiefs open their 2017 Investec Super Rugby campaign on 24 February against the Pulse Energy Highlanders in Dunedin. Their first home game quickly follows with the Gallagher Chiefs hosting the Blues on Friday 3 March at FMG Stadium Waikato. For tickets and more information please see www.chiefs.co.nz.