Mayor's spending reallocation directive welcomed - Wellington Chamber

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:18

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester is doing the right thing by directing the city council to find $8 million from existing spending to fund new work, says Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"This is something all mayors everywhere should be doing instead of merely putting rates up all the time.

"Rather than just spending more money and relying on ratepayers to pick up the tab, the mayor wants savings from within the rate percentage commitment, and that’s exactly the right way to go - find less-effective spending and reallocate it.

"This city badly needs to pay more attention and to put more money into infrastructure, resilience, housing, and other projects to boost the local economy. They must be the priorities, and it’s great the mayor has identified them as such. As for the Living Wage - the Chamber’s views on that are well documented, and there is an agreed protocol with the council on any changes.

"Obviously, we will comment further when we have seen the detail on where the savings will be made, how much will be spent on what and why, and the return on the investment. The Chamber will be happy to help with any review to find savings."