iHeartRadio launches 'My Favourites Radio' for personalised listening

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 08:15

iHeartRadio has announced the launch of My Favourites Radio with the release of its brand new app.

iHeartRadio allows users to access the world of music and radio in one simple free app. Previously operating an independent app, iHeartRadio New Zealand is now launching on the global iHeartRadio app, meaning Kiwi listeners will receive the latest updates as they are rolled out on the iHeartRadio flagship app in the United States.

Going one step further to create the ultimate listening experience, the newly launched iHeartRadio New Zealand app will include My Favourites Radio - a listener's very own radio station. Now, all their favourite songs, artists and genres are mixed into a single station. Plus, the station gets smarter and more personalised as users listen, favourite and thumb up different stations, songs and artists.

As My Favourites Radio learns more about the user's music taste over time, various bonus tracks will be added into the mix to keep things fresh and interesting, making it easier than ever before for listeners to discover their new favourite song.

NZME Group Entertainment Director, Dean Buchanan says that this is a natural step for iHeartRadio New Zealand and will streamline listening. "My Favourites Radio will allow every single registered user to personalise their specific station. Not only will it play your favourite tunes from the artists you love, it will allow you to explore and discover new favourites. "

iHeartRadio New Zealand currently has over 520,000- registered users and 680,000# app downloads.

The new app will feature a comprehensive registered user database. This will allow advertisers to implement targeted campaigns on a more granular level than ever before on the iHeartRadio New Zealand app.

To start curating a unique and personalised radio station, download the new and improved app for iOS and Android. For a detailed guide on how to create the ultimate My Favourites Radio station click here.

