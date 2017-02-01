New Plymouth celebrates lower fuel prices

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:51

Gull New Zealand has winged its way to New Plymouth, bringing lower fuel prices to local motorists.

The company is excited about the much-anticipated official opening on Thursday 9 March ahead of the Taranaki long weekend, and the ongoing ‘Gull Effect’ already sweeping through New Plymouth. Until Gull opened the city has seen little to no competition in fuel prices.

Gull Retail Development Manager, Karl Mischewski, says the ‘Gull Effect’, as the NZ Automobile Association (AA) describes it, is a localised price drop across competitors following Gull’s introduction to a new location.

"Within just a few hours of opening on 27 January, we saw the prices of our competitors drop, which is really exciting for locals.

"At Gull, we have lower operating costs than our competitors, which means we can offer better prices on fuel. This in turn forces other fuel chains near our stations to drop their prices to match," says Mischewski.

Gull New Plymouth is located on 107-127 Leach St and is set up as an unmanned station, offering convenient Drive Thru 24/7 pay at pump technology, providing Regular 91, Gull Force 10 (98) and Diesel.

Pro surfing star Paige Hareb will be onsite to celebrate the Official Opening Day on Thursday (9 March), giving away prizes along with staff, and says Gull’s arrival is great news for locals.

"It seems to be a known fact that Gull’s prices are very competitive, if not cheaper all the time, which people love. Gull’s arrival will be sure to drive down fuel prices as competitors would be silly not to compete, which can only be a good thing for Taranaki locals like me.

"I do a lot of driving around the coast to my favourite surf spots so I go through a fair bit of petrol. I try to save money where I can, to spend on travelling to events overseas, so I’m excited about saving a bit extra by fuelling up with Gull. I also like the super central location accessible from both Leach Street and Courtenay Street in New Plymouth as it’s really handy anytime," says Hareb.

The Conductive Education Taranaki Trust will also be on hand at the official opening to provide a barbeque for the local community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The New Plymouth site is the second Gull station in the Taranaki region after the opening of Gull Hawera last year.

Location of Gull New Plymouth: 107-127 Leach St, New Plymouth 4312.

Official Opening Day Community BBQ: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday 9 March 2017.