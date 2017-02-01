Major improvements to GST to be introduced next week

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:00

Improvements to how New Zealanders file and manage their GST will be introduced next week as part of Inland Revenue’s multi-million dollar programme to transform the tax system.

Deputy Commissioner Transformation Greg James says one of the most significant benefits for customers will be the ability to file and pay their GST at the same time, as opposed to the current system of having to pay via internet banking after filing a GST return.

"The new capabilities will enable customers to register for GST, register as a preparer of tax returns, amend GST returns and accounts, file and pay GST at the same time, set up payment plans, and track their GST payments and refunds - all online," Mr James says.

"Other benefits will include the ability for new migrants and organisations to be able to apply online for an IRD number, and businesses will be able to use their New Zealand Business Number when they or their advisors contact us."

The improved GST services are designed to make it easier for customers to get their tax right from the start, and will further reduce the time spent on tax compliance.

Mr James says the changes are the first tangible benefits for customers of Inland Revenue’s transformation programme, and are being delivered ahead of schedule and within budget.

More than half of New Zealand businesses file their GST through Inland Revenue’s secure online service myIR, or direct from their accounting software. From February 7, a new myGST tab on their myIR account will provide access to all their GST information.

As a consequence of the switch to the new GST improvements, Inland Revenue customer services will be unavailable from 3pm on Thursday February 2 until 8am on Tuesday February 7. This will include access to myIR, contact centres, and front of house services.

Mr James says the new technology will allow taxes and entitlements to be processed faster and more efficiently.

More information about the improved GST services is available at www.ird.govt.nz/mygst. To find out more about Inland Revenue’s ideas on how tax could get easier for small businesses in the future, visit www.changingforyou.ird.govt.nz.