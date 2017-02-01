ATEED confirms September 2017 departure for CE

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 17:17

ATEED Chairman David McConnell has announced that, as planned, ATEED Chief Executive Brett O’Riley will leave his role on 1 September, 2017.

McConnell says that O’Riley, who has been ATEED’s Chief Executive since May 2012, informed the ATEED board 12 months ago of his intention to leave in 2017 and has been working to that plan since.

The announcement is being made now to allow the process of recruiting O’Riley’s replacement to begin. He will remain in his role for the next seven months and manage the transition to his successor, with a number of key initiatives to be delivered over this time on behalf of Auckland Council.

These include the opening of two new buildings at GridAKL, Auckland’s innovation precinct in Wynyard Quarter, and major sporting events including the World Masters Games 2017 and two British and Irish Lions rugby test matches.

McConnell says: "Brett has been instrumental in bringing together the important functions of tourism, events and economic development into an outstanding, progressive agency which Auckland and Auckland Council can be proud of.

"Auckland has changed immeasurably in the six years since amalgamation and we are proud of the prominent role that ATEED, on behalf of Auckland Council, has played in the region’s ongoing development".

Under O’Riley’s leadership, and following the guidance provided by the ATEED Board and Auckland’s elected representatives, ATEED has achieved many notable successes, including:

- stimulation of employment across the local economy, with a focus on tackling youth unemployment where those not in employment, education or training (NEET) numbers have been halved

- new relationships with important city markets in Guangzhou, China and Los Angeles through the Tripartite Economic Alliance

- strong and consistent growth in tourist visitor numbers and spending with the Auckland Visitor Plan four years ahead of its targets of $7.2 billion contribution

- the hosting of major events and the creation and development of new events for Aucklanders, with Auckland gaining global recognition as the Best Medium-Sized Events city in the world in 2014 and 2016.

David McConnell continues: "The number of awards ATEED and Auckland have received since amalgamation is testament to Brett’s leadership and commitment to meeting the objectives set for Auckland’s economic growth.

"On behalf of ATEED’s Board, I thank him for the passion and commitment he has demonstrated."

O’Riley is already a director of a number of businesses and entities, including Liquidstrip and Manaiakalani Education Trust, which were agreed with the ATEED Board as part of his desire to transition his career to more governance roles.

From September, O'Riley will be actively involved at director level with several other businesses in the technology and education sectors.

"It has been a brilliant time to contribute to Auckland's development, with an excellent team of aspirational Aucklanders at ATEED," says Brett O’Riley.

"I have always said however that five years is about right for a leader in this type of role with the time commitment required and ATEED will continue to lead and positively contribute to Auckland's growth with a new chief executive at the helm."