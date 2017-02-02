Tuatara deal shows anything's possible, says Chamber

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 08:46

DB Breweries’ purchase of craft beer maker Tuatara is a further example of small businesses in the Wellington region doing great things on the big stage, says Chamber of Commerce and Business Central Chief Executive John Milford.

"Like the region’s ICT industry, the craft beer industry in and around the capital is in many respects leading the way in their field, and is accordingly and deservedly attracting big attention from multi-national companies.

"Tuatara is to be congratulated for doing a great job perfecting its craft to the extent the multi-nationals come calling.

"The great news is that the operation will continue unchanged, and Tuatara will continue to brew its many beers and employ its 50 staff on the Kapiti Coast and in Wellington City.

"DB have even said they want to make the brand stronger, so perhaps that means building its export markets further than Australia, Scandinavia, and the UK, where they are now.

"The Tuatara deal comes at the same time as further good news for Wellington’s craft beer industry, with Garage Project announcing it will build a new brewery in Hawke’s Bay while maintaining its existing operations. And that follows last year’s sale of Upper Hutt’s Panhead Custom Ales to Lion Group.

"These three companies all started by people who were passionate about beer making, and show that with the will to succeed and plenty of support, anything’s possible."