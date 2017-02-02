Chartered Accountants ANZ announces Board changes for 2017

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:33

Cassandra Crowley FCA has been elected President of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

The Kaitumuaki of Taranaki-based Te Korowai o Ngāruahine replaces Darren Scammell FCA.

Also Audit New Zealand Executive Director Stephen Walker FCA has been appointed as Vice President New Zealand.

Crowley thanked her predecessor for his leadership during a significant year for the organisation. "Darren championed the voice of our members, and I plan to do the same during my year as President.

"The right mix of people and strategic direction means that our organisation will continue to grow and strengthen the CA designation through our strategic alliance with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) or new initiatives such as CA Kairos."

Two new directors - Ming Long FCA and Penny Stragalinos FCA - have also been appointed.

Andrea Waters FCA retired from the Board at the end of 2016.

Board Chair Murray Jack FCA thanked Waters for her considerable contribution to the Board.