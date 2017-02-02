New NZMP protein packs more punch - Fonterra

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 14:12

Fonterra Senior Research Technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient. Fonterra Senior Research Technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient. Fonterra Senior Research Technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient. Fonterra Senior Research Technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient.

NZMP, Fonterra’s dairy ingredients business, is aiming for a heavyweight title in the $10 billion sports nutrition market with a new protein ingredient that delivers at least 10 per cent more protein than other standard whey protein offerings.

Designed for use in sports drinks and energy bars, the new protein ingredient is faster acting, as well as being lower in fat, sugar and carbohydrates than other similar protein products.

Fonterra Lead Technologist, Neil Fraser, says some protein ingredients have traditionally been formulated from cheese whey whereas, in what is believed to be a world first, NZMP has used lactic casein whey to make the protein ingredient.

"People are taking more interest in their diet and health, which means as the awareness of the benefits of protein goes more mainstream, sports nutrition is no longer just for exercise fanatics," says Neil Fraser.

"Protein is an important part in everyone’s diet. It is needed for growth and maintenance of all cells in the body, especially muscles. Proteins are believed to support athletic performance, but are also important for healthy ageing, especially when it comes to maintaining muscle strength and function as

we get older."

NZMP has led the way in developing dairy protein ingredients and offers the largest range of dairy protein ingredients in the industry marketed under the NZMP SureProtein brand.

"The NZMP protein has been developed and introduced to market in less than a year through the collaboration of Fonterra’s Research and Development Centre and Operations teams. It is a good example of getting more value out of our farmers’ milk by producing higher-value products" says Mr Fraser.

The United States leads the way in the protein boom in sports nutrition and the launch of the NZMP SureProtein ingredient has been quickly followed by orders from one of the biggest producers of sports nutrition drinks in the US.

The Japanese are also keen to get in on the action. Trials of the new product are resulting in customers looking to the innovative ingredient to provide them with the protein punch and competitive edge they’re seeking in their fast growing sports nutrition market.

NZMP is a global leader in the milk powder market, delivering consumer milk powder solutions to some of the world’s biggest brands.