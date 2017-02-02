Freeview announces departure of GM, Sam Irvine

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 14:16

Freeview, New Zealand’s leading free-to-air platform, has today announced the pending departure of its long-serving General Manager, Sam Irvine.

Irvine has played a pivotal part in growing the Freeview platform since it launched in 2007 - initially as marketing manager, responsible for the brand’s development and launch, before moving into the GM role in 2009.

Throughout his decade-long tenure the organisation has gone from strength to strength, firmly establishing itself as Kiwis’ preferred TV provider in the wake of the digital switchover.

Says Irvine, "I am extremely proud to have been part of the team that brought free digital TV and radio to all New Zealanders - a team that prides itself on constant innovation, and consistently strives to provide the most integrated free-to-air TV , radio and VOD service in the world.

"Now is a very good time to pass the leadership of the business onto the next person as we enter the next phase of Freeview’s growth and development."

Irvine leaves Freeview in March to take up the role of Chief Operating Officer at Isthmus Group.

An announcement will be made in the coming weeks regarding Irvine’s successor.