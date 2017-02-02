Retail NZ supports proposals for more Police resources

|
Retail NZ has come out in support of proposals by the Government, Labour and New Zealand First to increase Police resources, but also says that retail crime needs to be given greater priority.
"Retail crime is costing the country more than $1.2 billion a year, and is becoming increasingly organised, menacing and violent," Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s General Manager for Public Affairs said today. "Police resources are stretched in dealing with crime generally, so it’s fantastic that three political parties are promising greater resourcing for the Police in the run-up to the election. This is not just a question of Police numbers however. It is important that in applying the new resources, Police are focusing on working with retailers and other businesses to prevent crime, and to take action against perpetrators.
"Retail crime is not victimless - it can be hugely traumatic for employees who are impacted, and there’s a massive economic cost to the country as a whole. A strong focus on prevention and prosecutions is really important to helping keep retail workers safe and keep costs down for everyone".
