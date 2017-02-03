New car sales: Highest month of January ever - MIA

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 06:32

David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Industry Association says "building on last year’s exceptional growth of 9.5%, January new vehicle registrations of 13,823 were up a massive 16% (1,930 units) on January 2016. This is the strongest ever start to a new sales year with record levels of new vehicles purchased by New Zealand businesses and consumers across the passenger and commercial sectors."

Passenger car and SUV registrations of 10,150 units were up 14% (1,251 units) on January 2016. Commercial vehicle registrations of 3,673 units were up 23% on January 2016.

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 17% market share (2,342 units), followed by Holden with 13% (1,764 units) and Ford with 11% market share (1,566 units).

Toyota was also the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 16% market share (1,644 units) followed by Holden with 14% (1,381 units) and Mazda with 8% market share (779 units).

In the commercial sector, Ford was the market leader with 21% (788 units) followed by Toyota with 19% (698 units) and Holden with 10% market share (383 units).

The Ford Ranger begins 2017 where it ended the last two years, at the top of the bestselling vehicle model table with 741 units. The Toyota Corolla was the second bestselling model for the month of January with 590 units followed by the Toyota Rav 4 with 556 units. The Toyota RAV 4 was the top selling rental model for the Month of January with 418 units.

Reflecting recent trends, the SUV medium segment accounted for 17% of the market, followed by the small passenger segment with 13% and the SUV large with 12% market share. Overall the sports utility segments accounted for 40% of January registrations, followed by the passenger vehicle segments with 32%.

"As 2017 gets underway, nothing has changed with the economic environment that existed for most of 2016. The key drivers to high levels of new vehicle sales are the continued high levels of net immigration, low costs of debt and a strong national economy." said Mr Crawford.