New road maintenance contract signed for Wellington

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 09:11

New contractors are out and about in the Capital City’s southern and eastern suburbs to keep streets and other public areas in great shape.

Wellington City Council has re-tendered and awarded the ‘road corridor’ maintenance contract for the south and east of the city to Fulton Hogan Ltd until June 2020.

Fulton Hogan and its key subcontractor, EcoMaintenance, will carry out work including resealing roads and footpaths, replacing sections of kerb and channel, trimming and spraying roadside vegetation, emptying roadside sumps, sweeping streets, removing graffiti and collecting litter.

The city’s other road maintenance contractor, Downer, covers the central city and northern and western suburbs and will continue to work in those areas until the end of June 2020.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says the work done by the contractors is critical to the city’s economy and wellbeing.

"It impacts on everything - our quality of life, the way we get around, how smoothly the city functions and our reputation as a great place to live and visit," he says. "That’s why we spend more than $30 million a year keeping our roads, footpaths and public areas safe, clean and functional."

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, the Council’s Portfolio Leader for Transport and Operations, says maintenance and upgrade work like this can be something people take for granted, but it is a key to the city’s resilience.

"These are the people who spring into action after big storms, high seas and earthquakes -often in the middle of the night - to clear debris, repair roads, and ensure we can move about safely and easily."

Fulton Hogan is the largest privately-owned construction and civil engineering contracting company in New Zealand. The company employs more than 5500 staff in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.