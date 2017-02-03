Support for 'Go Low' New Zealand campaign builds

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:55

National hospitality, health and business organisations have added their support to a national campaign aimed at encouraging New Zealanders to ‘go low’ and reduce alcohol-related harm.

Business New Zealand, Epilepsy New Zealand, DB Breweries, the Hutt Valley and Porirua chambers of commerce and the NZ Institute of Management are the newest supporters of the Go Low Action Group, set up to promote moderation and the social benefits of low-alcohol (less than 3% alcohol-by-volume) beer.

Go Low director Bruce Robertson said promoting low-alcohol beer alternatives was a pragmatic answer for hosts to encourage moderation.

"Summer brings many occasions for Kiwis to socialise over a drink with their friends and family. That’s especially true with the long weekend coming up.

"There are real and perceived issues around the impact of alcohol in our communities, and it’s our job to help find workable ways of reducing alcohol-related harm. Forcing prohibitionist rules is unrealistic and takes the New Zealand public for fools.

"Our view is that encouraging consumption of low-alcohol beer will go a long way toward mitigating the health and social costs of alcohol. New Zealanders are sensible people who, given sensible information and options, will make sensible choices."

The Go Low Action Group will be working with government, hospitality and commercial stakeholders to encourage more low alcohol options to be put on at events and to develop policies that make the production, sale and consumption of low-alcohol beer more attractive.

Business New Zealand chief executive Kirk Hope said Go Low was a practical response to perceived problems.

"At-work sociability is an important part of New Zealand working life, and good employers recognise this by being responsible hosts when it comes to serving alcohol."

Epilepsy New Zealand chief executive Graeme Ambler said the organisation supported Go Low because alcohol could have an effect on people with epilepsy.

"However, most can have a couple of drinks, just like anyone else. For the 47,000 people with epilepsy in New Zealand, responsibly enjoying a drink or two is a very normal thing, and low-alcohol beer is a good option."

Mr Robertson says that while low-alcohol beer has jumped from 1% of all beer consumed in New Zealand to 5% in just three years, New Zealand is still a long way behind Australia, where overall consumption is more than 20%.

The new additions join the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association, Clubs New Zealand, Federated Farmers New Zealand, Hospitality New Zealand and the Brewers Guild of New Zealand as supporters of Go Low.