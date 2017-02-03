Tenon issues earnings update

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 14:27

Today Tenon announced earnings guidance for its Clearwood (only) business for the fiscal year ended June ‘17. The previous estimate for Clearwood of US$11.8 million EBITDA in Grant Samuel’s Report issued on 25 October ’16 has been revised down to US$10.5 million (excluding FX gains/losses and Tenon corporate costs). This estimate, which now reflects the 6 months management results recorded to 31 December, also updates for changes in operational factors (e.g. product mix and input costs), and assumes average FX rates for the fiscal year of Euro:NZD 0.66 and USD:NZD 0.71 (Euro:NZD 0.64 and USD:NZD 0.71 per Grant Samuel’s Report October’16). Tenon has no outstanding FX hedging contracts in place.

This update is consistent with Tenon’s previous announcements made on 23 December 2016 and 6 January 2017 which stated an "updated [Grant Samuel] report would take into account, amongst other things, average adverse currency movements…"

The Company said that it would announce its Half Year result later in February, which, in addition to Clearwood’s earnings, will include the earnings of its Australian activities (closed in the period) and its North American operations (sold in the period, and treated as discontinued), as well as FX gains/losses and other income and expenses arising in the period (for example, Tenon corporate costs) not included in Clearwood’s earnings.