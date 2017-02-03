Ubco launches crowd funding campaign

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 15:57

Ubco is quietly changing the world with the Ubco 2x2, the world’s first production Dual Electric Drive Utility Bike and now they’re offering the public a chance to be part of that journey.

Having already raised more than $2 million from investors for creation of the original off-road bike, the company is now seeking funds to finalise the road-legal version and get it certified in all main markets of the world.

Their Snowball Effect offer has one week to run, seeking just over $620,000 (9.66% equity) - see the offer here: https://www.snowballeffect.co.nz/offers/ubco

It has been an exciting uphill ride for Ubco since its launch at Fieldays in 2014, where it won an innovation award that set it on a path to international success. Since then it has been establishing itself in key export markets and has received enthusiastic reviews from magazines and influencers around the world.

Designed, engineered and tested in New Zealand, the Ubco utilises advances in electric motor design and state-of-the-art battery technology to deliver a whisper quiet, connected utility vehicle that embraces portable energy.

Initially designed to be the new era replacement for the ubiquitous farm motorbike, Ubco has more than filled that brief and quickly found favour with all kinds of outdoor adventurers.

Lightweight frame, powerful, near silent motors and amazing flexibility for personalisation, give the Ubco 2×2 complete control for all off-road adventures; through trenches, up hills, and down bush tracks without a second thought, carting your gear from job to job with ease.

Ubco’s advantage comes from clever innovation and meticulous design. Each wheel is driven by its own electric motor, leaving the frame free of sprockets and chain. Instead that space is utilised to house a 43.6Ah Lithium-Ion battery that not only fuels the bike, but also accessory ports that can power tools from a drill to a phone (both at the same time).

Fully charged, the utilitarian two-wheeler costs can roam for over a 100km, it can be fully recharged in six hours for the cost of approx. 88 cents worth of electricity. And soon its connectivity can report location, battery level and bike condition at any time.

The concept has captured the imagination of investors and users alike, with sales into a diverse range of applications including market gardening, recreation, equine and city council pest control.

Users include the NZ Department of Conservation, with rangers operating Ubco bikes in the central North Island and in the Wellington region. The QEII Trust is using Ubco to access protected areas and Real Journeys, the Queenstown-based tour operator, recently purchased a fleet of Ubco bikes, for their Walter Peak Electric Trail Bike Tours.

Beyond New Zealand, Ubco has delivered bikes to the United Kingdom and United States and is working with local distribution companies to establish market entry for both countries. Interest from other markets has also been strong - including Canada, Japan, South Africa and various countries in Europe.

And while the success of the bike has been for outdoor use to date, customers are clamouring for a road-legal version of the Ubco, with the next variant already under development.

With interest and sales exceeding the founders’ expectations, Ubco is set to continue its quiet overachievement in markets throughout the world.

See: http://www.ubcobikes.com/

