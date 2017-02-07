Integration benefits all parties - Debitsuccess

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 09:43

A partnership between Debitsuccess, Australasia’s leading payment solutions provider, and PTminder, a cloud-based personal training business tool, is making a positive difference for many PT businesses.

Full service payment processor Debitsuccess offers billing, call centre customer management and credit control. Available as both software and an application, PTminder is designed for personal trainers to manage their daily business operations.

One business reaping the benefits of the integration of these two offerings is Queensland based P2P Fitstop, a functional group training facility based in two locations and specialising in a six week ultimate challenge.

Peter Hull, P2P Fitstop explains the immediate benefits and planned developments.

"We offer our members the opportunity to create a positive lifestyle change, and we pride ourselves on community growth, support and results. We’ve worked with Debitsuccess for over two years to create a streamlined system as we grow into multiple locations. The team has always gone the extra mile to make things as easy as possible.

"Now, with the addition of PTminder to the Debitsuccess platform, we’re working with these operators to develop an app for group training businesses. The key objectives are to make it easier to track both memberships and finances."

Davin Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Debitsuccess Australia emphasises the payment platform’s flexibility.

"Collaborating with PTminder and working with facilities like P2P Fitstop, we’re supporting PTs so they can offer any time any frequency payment options to their clients. This means PTs can focus on their offering and the people they’re training."

With the growing popularity of group training, Hull highlights the offering’s benefits and has valuable insights for others in similar industries looking to process payments.

"Relationships are everything in small business. When you’re working with a team that you trust 100%, everything is easier."

Debitsuccess is part of Transaction Services Group (TSG), a leading global payment solutions provider with a presence in Australasia, the United States and the United Kingdom.