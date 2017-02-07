RBNZ should hold the OCR steady - NZIER Shadow Board

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 10:13

NZIER’s Monetary Policy Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank keeps the Official Cash rate on hold this Thursday at 1.75 percent. While the Shadow Board was overwhelmingly in favour of leaving the OCR unchanged for now, it has shifted to a tightening bias.

"Annual inflation has edged back up to within the Reserve Bank’s 1 to 3 percent target band, and there is solid momentum in the New Zealand economy. The Shadow Board sees very little need for further easing." said Christina Leung, Senior Economist at NZIER.

"The Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank leaves the OCR at 1.75 percent this Thursday. With inflation picking up we expect the Reserve Bank to leave the OCR on hold until mid-2018 before embarking on a gradual tightening cycle."

The Shadow Board’s average recommended interest rate fell from 1.90 percent last November to 1.79 percent in February. The shift in the Shadow Board to a tightening bias follows the 25bp cut to the OCR last November.