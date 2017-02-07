MYOB launches Advanced People

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 11:17

Leading business management software provider MYOB has announced the launch of Advanced People, the company’s new cloud-based mid-market payroll solution for bigger businesses. The new service allows information to flow between functions, reducing duplication of effort, manual data entry and providing real-time business insights for the New Zealand mid-market.

"We have built a huge amount of convenience and functionality into the Advanced People product to help businesses manage paying their staff," says MYOB New Zealand General Manager Carolyn Luey.

"In addition, research shows that once a company is using a cloud solution, use of the enterprise resource planning system by employees rises from just over half to almost two-thirds - delivering enormous gains in efficiency and productivity."

As a stand-alone cloud payroll solution, MYOB Advanced People offers:

- anywhere, anytime, any device access for employers and employees

- powerful configuration options, catering to many employee scenarios

- enterprise grade security and browser based access

- superior reporting; users can create and publish personalised dashboards or manipulate live data outside the software using OData functionality

- simplified compliance, Advanced People includes a MYOB first: our Data Calculation Engine (DCE) a tax engine which calculates employee tax and superannuation automatically

- integration with MYOB PaySuper service to simply superannuation contribution payments

Built on the same platform of the popular Advanced Business solution, together they deliver the fastest growing mid-market platform in Australia and New Zealand. As a unified solution, it offers the ability to consolidate systems and processes into a single cloud based solution.

"Our cloud strategy means we can service business customers of all sizes. Any business with aspirations to grow should be with MYOB as our services can scale up with them," says Ms Luey.

Since MYOB Advanced launched two years ago, sales have grown at 170 percent year on year. We’re excited to bring Advanced People to market, and we’re confident it will deliver the same value to our larger business clients," says Ms Luey

As a unified solution MYOB Advanced:

- simplifies maintenance, as businesses have one system and one vendor to deal with

- improves collaboration by unifying data, processes and tools into a single, centralized platform

- reduces the burden of maintaining integration between multiple systems or databases, reducing resource overheads

- consolidates databases into a single instance, so data can flow seamlessly between functions enhancing reporting, collaboration and real-time analysis of data

With the largest ERP partner channel across New Zealand and Australia, MYOB partners are now implementing MYOB Advanced People into client sites with outstanding results.

MYOB client Codecom director Andrew Purcell says his company’s decision to implement MYOB Advanced People reflects its focus on leveraging the innovation and growth that MYOB has invested into its enterprise solutions.

"When we implemented MYOB Advanced People, we immediately noticed improvements and efficiencies in business workflow. The biggest appeal however was its full integration; we didn’t have to change between programs or databases and that enabled us to provide fast and nimble service to our customers.

"We really believe in investing in automation, and MYOB has tailored the product to suit our business needs so that I can focus less on manual tasks and more on the growth and success of my business through customer satisfaction," says Mr Purcell.

MYOB Advanced People is available now through the MYOB partner network.

