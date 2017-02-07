EQC announces new CE appointment

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 11:14

Earthquake Commission Chairman Sir Maarten Wevers said he was very pleased to announce the appointment of Sid Miller as Chief Executive of the Earthquake Commission with effect from 13 February, 2017.

"Sid brings a great deal of relevant experience to the role. He has proven financial experience, a track record of strong leadership and a demonstrated commitment to customer service from previous roles as Chief Customer Officer and head of Claims Management at ACC and as head of People and Communication and of Information Systems at AXA.

"Sid is well placed to lead EQC’s future strategy as the organisation reshapes following an intensive period of activity in Canterbury.

"As well as finalising its work in Canterbury and Kaikoura, EQC needs to be ready to respond to any future natural disaster events. It will continue its work negotiating and managing the Commission’s natural disaster reinsurance arrangements for the country, funding annual research of around $16 million, and educating the public on natural hazards and how to mitigate them.

"We have been very pleased with the level of interest in the role.

Former CE Ian Simpson resigned from EQC last year to take up a new role as Chief Executive at GNS Science. Sir Maarten said the board has expressed its gratitude to Ian for his leadership in response to the enormous load of the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes. We wish him all of the very best."

Mr Miller joins the organisation on 13 February.