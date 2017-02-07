Context Architects promotes NZ Institute of Architects fellow

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 11:41

Rachel Venables FNZIA has been promoted to Senior Architect at Context Architects. Venables has been with Context, a leading national architectural practice, since 2015 where she leads teams to deliver masterplanned housing communities.

Context Principal Scott Cracknell explains her assent: "Rachel is a skilled architect and future leader. She supports our clients with professionalism and efficiency, designing well-thought out developments that offer strong returns."

Venables believes medium-density residential development is the future: "Achieving greater density through beautiful, sustainable design is key to increasing affordability and reducing sprawl. And density needs great design to be successful for everyone in the community. Designing developments as a whole creates a more pleasant environment," she says. "You have more of an opportunity to provide sight lines, a sense of borrowed space. If there’s gaps between buildings, there’s a sense of openness and it’s more enjoyable to live in and look at. You don’t need a lot of space with great design - good orientation, indoor and outdoor spaces relating to each other and manageable gardens that free people up to do other things with their spare time are all very desirable."

Winner of multiple industry awards for residential as well as furniture design, Venables has also run her own practice and was one of the youngest architects to be named a Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA), in 2010.