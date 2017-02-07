New tool provides easy access to economic data

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:32

A new online tool will make it easy for businesses and decision makers to access a rich set of data on the performance New Zealand’s industrial sectors, Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges says.

Launched today, the New Zealand Sectors Dashboard provides the latest available data on twenty-six different sectors covering the whole economy, from the primary industries, manufacturing and services sectors to government, education and health.

‘The New Zealand economy is diverse and dynamic. Strong GDP and job growth, together with the impact of technology, is driving change in every sector. This tool draws on 53 datasets from Statistics New Zealand and other sources," Mr Bridges says.

Data includes GDP, productivity and job growth rates by sector, as well as median incomes, capital investment, innovation and research and development rates and much more.

"The dashboard is a comprehensive, easy-to-use interactive resource that unlocks a huge range of data for businesses, entrepreneurs and analysts enabling them to keep track of sector trends and visualise opportunities for new investment and job creation," Mr Bridges says.

Information is presented using dynamic graphs and data tables so users can easily look at trends in sector performance, with comparisons to the New Zealand average or with other sectors.

The Sectors Dashboard complements the Tourism Dashboard and the Regional Economic Activity Tools.

The New Zealand Sectors Dashboard can be viewed here: http://sectorsdashboard.mbie.govt.nz/.