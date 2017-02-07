Bridgestone donates $74,605 to the breast cancer fight

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 13:55

On Tuesday, January 31st, Bridgestone New Zealand made another significant contribution to the fight against breast cancer, presenting The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation (The NZBCF) with a cheque for $74,605.74.

The funds were raised through Bridgestone’s Pink My Ride campaign, with Bridgestone Select and Bridgestone Tyre Centre stores selling pink valve caps during September and October 2016.

The Pink Caps have raised more than $726,000 for The NZBCF since the campaign’s inception in 2008.

"We’re delighted to have contributed another $74,000 to The NZBCF’s important work this year," said John Staples, Bridgestone’s Director NZ Business.

"We are extremely proud of the Bridgestone team for dedicating themselves to this cause once again and know their efforts will go a long way to supporting breast cancer awareness and education programmes and helping fund research into a cure.

"It’s amazing to look back on how successful the Pink Caps campaign has been. For such a simple idea, it’s achieved so much."

The NZBCF Chief Executive Evangelia Henderson said, "We’re so grateful to Bridgestone and to everyone who has bought Pink Caps in support of The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation over the years. It's been fantastic to see roads across New Zealand dotted with pink."