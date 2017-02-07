Opportunity in the south spurs national real estate agency to expand

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 15:04

Bayleys Real Estate has expanded its sales team in regional Southland from just one sales person 12 months ago to five sales people today.

Expansion has included opening a new office in Hokonui Drive, Gore, to compliment the existing Invercargill office in Spey Street.

Managing director of Bayley Corporation, Mike Bayley, is excited about the growth opportunity Southland provides - identifying it as one of the only regions remaining in New Zealand where Bayleys is not a major real estate presence.

"We see Southland as a massive growth opportunity with the solid base we have established - blending high performing local agents with the marketing tools the Bayleys brand brings," Mr Bayley said.

"With 81 offices nationwide encompassing the residential, rural and commercial sectors, Bayleys successfully negotiating the sale of $9.793 billion or property and leases for the 2015/16 financial year. Bayleys’ large national and international network will benefit clients in the Southland region" says Mr Bayley.

Bayleys Southland and Gore director David Gubb said: "We have deliberately started on a small scale in Invercargill to build up a brand presence before growing the business in Southland - this has proven to be the correct strategy."

"Sales activity has been good in recent months. We have leveraged the national network to conclude sales of two large Invercargill commercial properties - in Levene Street and Yarrow Street - with a combined value of approximately $9.5 million.

"This year we will be expanding our commercial capability, and also see a great opportunity in the Invercargill lifestyle and mid’ to high-end residential markets," says David Gubb.

The Invercargill office was established in 2015 with Hayden McCallum, and now has another rural salesperson, Rex Kane, working from this office.

The Gore office has the long established and successful local residential and lifestyle salespeople Julie Mitchell, and Fiona Scobbie, while former Westpac rural lending specialist Mark Hunter will be covering the rural property market.

Hayden McCullum said that looking forward, he believed that with the well-honed Bayleys network and ‘locals’ having ownership in the Gore and Invercargill businesses, the future prospects for the brand looked good.

"Life is good - the phone is ringing and we are doing deals. We now have five competent and motivated agents, and have some exciting plans for growth in the future," he said.