Charges filed against Bunnings for misleading advertising

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:11

The Commerce Commission has filed 45 charges in Auckland District Court against Bunnings (NZ) Limited alleging it misled consumers by advertising the prices of its goods as being the lowest in the market.

The Commission alleges that Bunnings’ advertising at its stores nationwide along with advertising campaigns on television, radio, online, and in newspapers and catalogues gave an overall impression that it offered the lowest prices for its products, when this was not true.

The Commission’s investigation focused on the period 1 July 2014 to 28 February 2016.

As this is case is before the Court, the Commission cannot comment any further at this time. The matter will be called in the District Court for the first time on 7 March 2017.