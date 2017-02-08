Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:47

The ANZ Truckometer indexes declined in January. The Heavy Traffic Index fell 0.8% while the Light Traffic Index fell 0.5%.

ANZ Senior Economist Sharon Zollner said, "Despite a fall in January, the Heavy Traffic Index continues to trend upward, and suggests strong growth occurred in the last three months of last year.

"A fall in the Heavy Traffic Index in January is not the best start to the New Year. That said, given monthly volatility and some dreadful 'summer' weather, we are not reading much into it at this stage. The trend is still solid.

"On the other hand, the upward trend in the Light Traffic Index has flattened considerably in recent months, suggesting we may see more moderate growth as we approach the middle of the year.

"Given mounting evidence that the economy is hitting speed limits, we do expect to see growth ease over the course of this year, but to rates that are still more than respectable.

"We expect this half year may mark the peak of the economic cycle, in growth terms. This certainly does not mean that we expect that a sharp downturn is around the corner.

"As has been the case for some time, we are closely watching a number of global risks, which have been brought into focus by the intersection of heavy debt loadings and the recent rise in interest rates. Global politics also has the potential to add volatility.

"However, we expect that left well enough alone, this economy could truck on for a while yet."