Tough contest for dairy industry scholars

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 12:19

DairyNZ has awarded 55 scholarships to Lincoln, Massey and Waikato university students as part of a wider drive to support motivated young talent into the dairy industry.

The annual scholarships were awarded to students undertaking degrees in agriculture or related fields, with a particular interest in the dairy industry.

Susan Stokes, DairyNZ industry education facilitator, says the quality of applications this year was exceptionally high and bodes well for future talent coming into the dairy industry.

"This support for outstanding young scholars is part of the industry’s drive to encourage talented, motivated people into the industry as future research scientists, farm advisors, farm managers, farm owners and rural professionals," says Susan.

Twenty-five students at Lincoln University, 27 at Massey University and three at the University of Waikato will receive a DairyNZ scholarship, funded by the levy invested by DairyNZ on behalf of dairy farmers.

"We received applications from 131 students from 80 schools, in addition to last year’s scholars continuing their studies. The high standard made our selection process challenging - a good problem to have, but it does mean some very good students missed out this time round," says Susan.

The scholarship assists with the costs of university study (up to $6,325 per year) and continues until course completion, providing grades remain acceptable. Scholars are mentored and supported through their university years, often continuing into employment on-farm or in a role supporting the dairy industry.

The closing date for 2018 scholarship applications is December 7, 2017. Information on DairyNZ scholarships, the application process, and criteria to qualify can be found at www.dairynz.co.nz/scholarships.