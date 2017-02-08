FMA lays charges under the Crimes Act

|
An individual registered financial adviser appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday in relation to various charges laid by the FMA under the Crimes Act.
3 charges of making a false document for pecuniary advantage, under section 256(1) of the Crime Act 1961. This carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.
3 charges of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage under section 228(1)(b) of the Crimes Act 1961. This carries a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment.
