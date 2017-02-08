Communities' view sought on Easter Sunday trading

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 16:40

Hamilton City Council is seeking the communities’ views on Easter Sunday trading after the Council decided at today’s meeting to consult Hamilton businesses and residents.

An amendment to the Shop Trading Hours Act (1990) in August last year allows councils to adopt an Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy. The policy would allow all or parts of the city to trade on Easter Sunday. The policy would only apply to Easter Sunday and cannot regulate the type of shops that may open, nor the hours they open.

"The two month consultation period includes Easter which means people will be able to share their view while it’s fresh in their minds," says Strategy and Communications General Manager Sean Hickey.

"At the moment, only shops that have an exemption can trade on Easter Sunday. We are keen to hear from Hamilton businesses and residents so the Council can make a decision on the policy in time for Easter 2018."

People can submit their views at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz between 9 March and 9 May 2017.

Council voting: Unanimous

Absent: Councillors Henry, Macpherson and Mallett.