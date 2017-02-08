InterCity launches coast-to-coast South Island bus service

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 16:43

New Zealand’s largest long distance transport provider InterCity will operate bus services between Christchurch and Greymouth while the TranzAlpine scenic railway is out of action.

The services will start on 13 February, enabling thousands of visitors to travel the scenic route through the Southern Alps via Arthur’s Pass and onto the West Coast.

Buses between Christchurch and Greymouth will run daily in a 45-seater vehicle equipped with free mobile WiFi, with fares starting from $39 each way.

Drivers will provide live commentary in English throughout the journey, highlighting the stunning scenery en route including the Canterbury Plains, majestic snow-capped peaks and lush native rainforest.

InterCity has already received hundreds of bookings for the replacement bus services as travellers adjust their plans, says Sam Peate, InterCity Group General Manager - NZ Coachlines and Auckland Tourism.

"We are happy to provide this vital coast-to-coast connection in agreement with KiwiRail, ensuring domestic and international visitors can enjoy this beautiful part of New Zealand," he says.

The new services will link with InterCity’s existing West Coast bus connections, allowing ongoing travel from Greymouth to Fox Glacier and Franz Josef in the south, and as far as Nelson to the north.

Jim Little, CEO Tourism West Coast says InterCity’s replacement bus services will be a big relief to Greymouth-based operators over the next two months.

"Having greater flexibility of schedules out of Christchurch coupled with existing shuttle services means it will be mostly business as usual for our visitors during the peak months of February and March," he says.

Passengers can book bus travel between Christchurch and Greymouth online at www.intercity.co.nz.