RNZ announces Henare te Ua Maori Journalism Internship

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 07:37

Radio New Zealand has announced the establishment of a significant new training and development programme to support Te Reo MÄori and foster MÄori journalism.

The annual RNZ - Henare te Ua MÄori Journalism Internship will be formally launched by RNZ CEO, Paul Thompson, on Friday 10th February at a function at Radio New Zealand House in Auckland.

The programme will create a paid twelve month position at RNZ for a MÄori graduate who is passionate about journalism, with strong te reo knowledge, and able to assist in reflecting and reporting issues of significance to te ao MÄori. The graduate will work alongside RNZ news staff researching, reporting, writing and presenting news and current affairs stories.

The internship recognises the outstanding veteran MÄori broadcaster Henare te Ua (Ngati Porou) whose career spanned four decades. His ability to easily move between English and MÄori, his leadership and remarkable communication skills marked him as an exceptional broadcaster. He provides an inspiration for this internship.

In announcing the internship Paul Thompson emphasised the importance of the initiative:

"RNZ is committed to employing outstanding MÄori staff who are leaders in their field and who can help create high quality content supporting Te Reo MÄori and fostering MÄori journalism. By introducing an annual MÄori journalism internship we are taking

an important step towards reflecting and exploring MÄori stories, language and culture as part of the fabric of our everyday work."

"This internship recognises the mana of the late Henare te Ua and his outstanding contribution to broadcasting in Aotearoa / New Zealand. We thank the te Ua whanau for their encouragement and for extending their whole hearted support to the initiative."

Spokesperson for the te Ua whanau, Olly te Ua, said his father would have approved of the internship and the recognition it bestows on former MÄori broadcasters.

"Henare's children, grandchildren and wider family are delighted at the creation of this internship. It recognises Henare’s contribution to broadcasting and that of other MÄori such as Wiremu Kerekere, Purewa Biddle, Wiremu Parker, and Whai Ngata to name but a few. Henare would love this internship. He was an amazing teller of stories with a love of language, words, and a passion for mentoring future generations of broadcasters.

Henare's family would like to thank RNZ National for this lovely gesture.

He manu korihi ki te ao, ko te reo o Aotearoa."