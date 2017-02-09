ASB first take: NZ official cash rate on hold

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 08:57

The OCR is on hold at 1.75% as widely expected. All up, there are no evident surprises in the release.

The RBNZ is more comfortable with the inflation outlook, given the large jump in Q4 inflation and signs of broader inflation pressures starting to come through.

The policy bias is the same as in November: "Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period…… Numerous uncertainties remain, particularly in respect of the international outlook, and policy may need to adjust accordingly." Like the rest of the world, the RBNZ is waiting to see what impact President Trump will have.

The RBNZ’s own OCR projections show the OCR remaining at 1.8% well into 2018. Effectively, that is a neutral stance in the here and now, compared to the 1.7% track in November that showed a hint of easing bias.

The RBNZ does have a full 25bp hike built in by early 2020. We would highlight that, barring a major negative shock, it is unrealistic now for the RBNZ to hold the OCR at a stimulatory level indefinitely. The flagging of a distant tightening is more realistic.

We continue to view OCR increases as a long way off, towards the end of 2018. In contrast, market pricing favours late 2017/early 2018.