$80,000 for Heart Kids NZ, thanks to Bartercard Foundation

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 10:09

The Bartercard Foundation is delighted to announce its partnership with Heart Kids NZ, the only not-for-profit organisation supporting Kiwi kids and their families who are affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), right through their life.

Each week, 12 babies across New Zealand are born with a heart defect. While there are surgical procedures that can improve the heart's function, there is no cure for CHD.

Heart Kids NZ receives no government funding, has no affiliation with the Heart Foundation and must fundraise for all of its services. The Bartercard Foundation is thrilled to be able to step in and help support those fundraising efforts.

And it has wasted no time in raising funds. Already more than $80,000 trade dollars have been raised - $32,000 trade dollars of it in just one day, thanks to a fundraising event which encouraged Bartercard members to ‘Gift a gift of giving at Christmas’ to friends and family in lieu of a physical gift.

It’s not just donations the Foundation is looking to assist with. It is also keen to get involved in events around the country, all of which will be advertised on the Heart Kids website throughout the year.

The Bartercard Foundation is made up of three trustees who oversee its operation, on a voluntary, unpaid basis. They are Raymond Goubitz, Bartercard Trustee, Ted Midlane from Legal Consultants Ltd and the recently appointed Carmel Clark from Telephone Market Research.

Raymond Goubitz says: "The Trustees of the Bartercard Foundation are delighted to support Heart Kids with the valuable support services they provide to the families of Heart Children. Using Bartercard Trade Dollars, the Foundation will assist their cashflow and help raise their profile. We’re thrilled by the initial support of our member community and their generosity - it goes to show what can be raised in just a day for something so worthy."

He adds: "The Bartercard Foundation chose to collaborate with Heart Kids after consideration of many different charities which do not receive government support. It was felt Heart Kids were best placed to utilise Trade Dollars to assist them in achieving their objectives for the forthcoming year."

If you would like to donate to Heart Kids, go to https://donate.HeartKids.org.nz/ or visit heartkids.org.nz to find out more about this worthy cause. For more information on Bartercard and its services visit: bartercard.co.nz

The Bartercard Foundation was established in April 2010 and is a registered charity to support charities which require wider national prominence for their great cause. 100% of the donations raised go to the chosen charity. Unlike most other charities which aim to pass on 80% of their donations with 20% covering expenses and other costs, all of the Foundation’s operating costs are paid for by Bartercard. These costs are increasing due to additional financial reporting obligations and information required to be supplied to the Charities Commission.