Aquion appointed Unisys Stealth reseller for NZ and Australia

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has appointed Aquion as its first value-added reseller to offer the award winning1 Unisys Stealth suite of security software to enterprises and government organisations in New Zealand and Australia.

Aquion specialises in taking emerging and innovative security technologies to the Australia-New Zealand marketplace. Since 2002, Aquion has built vast experience in software to secure infrastructure and data. Aquion’s expertise covers the range of technologies that support enterprise security including for example encryption, vulnerability management, anti-malware, authentication, SIEM and cloud access security.

As a Unisys Authorised Software Channel Value-Added Reseller, Aquion will resell and support the Unisys Stealth software in New Zealand and Australia.

Unisys Stealth uses identity-based micro-segmentation techniques and encryption to help organisations mitigate cyber-attacks from outside or within the organisation by rendering devices, data and end users undetectable on networks. The solution establishes secure micro-segments within an enterprise where only authorised users can access information. Unauthorised users cannot access Stealth-protected endpoints - or even see that they exist. Even if the network is compromised elsewhere, Stealth contains the intrusion to a single segment of the network, with no access to move laterally to other parts of the enterprise.

Last year, Unisys Stealth was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership to be eligible for use by governments in more than 20 countries, including New Zealand and Australia, to protect their most sensitive systems and information.

Audrey Lyon, general manager sales, Aquion said: "At Aquion we pride ourselves on bringing the best and most relevant security solutions to our customers. With Unisys Stealth we can offer the latest in micro-segmentation techniques to prevent and reduce the impact of security breaches."

Tony Windever, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific welcomed Aquion as a new channel partner: "The stakes are high for business leaders - cyber breaches can result in brand damage, market devaluation or loss of customers. But as our work and personal lives become increasingly hyperconnected, the risk of security breaches - whether accidental or deliberate - is inevitable. The Unisys approach to security is to not only prevent breaches, but also minimise the impact of breaches should they occur. Aquion has a proven reputation for delivering security solutions in Australasia, and we look forward to working together to help protect more organisations and their employees, customers and citizens."