Hiring a tradie? Sort the pros from the cons - PGDB

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 10:39

With housing activity showing little sign of slowing down, The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB) is reminding homeowners who are embarking on home renovation projects of the costly repercussions of using the wrong people.

Choosing the right tradespeople when building or renovating is the message of the new consumer awareness campaign launched by the PGDB this week.

The TV, digital, print and social media campaign highlights the risks - and how to sort the pros from the cons at www.pgdb.co.nz.

The PGDB and The Insurance Council NZ warn mistakes are costly, and you could void your insurance. Tradespeople need to carry a current NZ Practising Licence - and consumers should ask to sight it to protect themselves.

The PGDB’s Chief Executive, Martin Sawyers said; "New Zealand homes have a complex network of pipes and fittings that mix high pressures, high temperatures, gas, electricity and many other high-risk hazards which are dangerous and could potentially put your family's health and safety under threat if handled incorrectly."

"It makes good sense to protect yourself by ensuring you are using a qualified professional. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of your family and protecting what is one of the biggest investments you will make."

"With the new public awareness campaign gaining momentum, now more than ever plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers need to make sure that they hold a current NZ Practising Licence", he continued.

The new licence year is fast approaching - it begins 1 April 2017. Tradespeople should upload their photo ID for approval now, to begin the process of uplifting their new licence from 20 February.