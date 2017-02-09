Nominations encouraged for Deloitte IPANZ Public Sector Excellence Awards

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 11:00

Public Sector organisations are encouraged to submit nominations for New Zealand’s longest-running and most prestigious public sector awards.

Nominations for the Deloitte IPANZ Public Sector Excellence Awards 2017 close on 1 March.

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and innovation by public sector organisations and teams in a range of categories, including a new category for Improving Diversity and Inclusiveness.

"We hope to receive over 90 nominations from agencies of all sizes and types," says IPANZ President John Larkindale.

The ten award categories include:

- Building Trust and Confidence in Government

- Crown - Maori Relationships

- Improving Public Value through Business Transformation

- Digital Government

- Achieving Collective Impact

- Improving Performance through Leadership Excellence

- Public Sector Engagement

- Excellence in Regulatory Systems

- Improving Diversity and Inclusiveness within the Public Sector (new for 2017)

- Young Professional of the Year

An overall Prime Minister’s Award for Public Sector Excellence is also awarded to one of the category winners (excluding the Young Professional award).

Deloitte partner and public sector lead Dave Farrelly says Deloitte is proud to be lead sponsor of the awards.

"We are committed to supporting excellence in public policy, administration and management in the sector. Public sector agencies make a huge impact on the lives of all New Zealanders, and publically recognising successful initiatives is vitally important. Each year we are impressed by the high calibre of entries and we are looking forward to another bumper year of nominations to all the awards categories, including the new award for Improving Diversity and Inclusiveness."

The awards, which have been running since 2008, are open to central and local government (including Council-controlled organisations), District Health Boards and tertiary institutions.

The Awards Ceremony will be held on 5 July 2017 at the TSB Arena, Wellington.

For more information about the awards and how to submit a nomination, see www.ipanz.org.nz/excellenceawards.