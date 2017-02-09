Supreme Court to hear respite care employment case

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 12:19

Tomorrow, E tÅ« will present its case to the Supreme Court in Wellington for basic employment rights for respite care workers.

The union has been granted leave to appeal a Court of Appeal ruling last August which reversed an Employment Court decision granting carers these rights.

Respite workers are paid $75.00, or $3.00 an hour for a 24-hour shift, for the care they provide for disabled people to give their primary carers a break.

E tÅ« is taking the case on behalf of former respite worker, Jan Lowe, who says what’s fair is at the heart of her case.

"It makes no sense to have a government which sets a minimum wage but allows this to happen. I’d like something sensible and something fair; something more just than what we’ve got," says Jan.

"I know it’s a legal argument but this decision is about real people - not just us, but also the people we care for."

E tÅ«’s Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall says the Appeal Court found Jan was not engaged by the Ministry of Health, which pays the respite carer, nor the DHB which assesses patients for respite care eligibility.

"This is a major public policy issue," says John.

"It needs to be sorted out."