Tenders open for demolition of Tauranga council building

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 12:35

Tenders are now open for the deconstruction and demolition of Tauranga City Council’s Administration building on Willow Street.

The tender requires that contractors provide consideration of deconstruction methods, meaning the salvaging or reuse of elements of the building where possible to minimise the amount of waste to landfill.

Once the contract is awarded, it is anticipated that the physical works will begin in June 2017 with completion envisaged by September 2017.

Safety measures and appropriate traffic and pedestrian controls will be in place to ensure minimal impact on the bus interchange and library users during the project.

During the proposed works, the library car park will be restricted and alternative book drop-off, access and disabled parking will be provided on adjacent streets. Council’s Customer Service Centre and the main entrance to the library will not be impacted.

Council resolved in September 2016, as part of the Civic Heart Long Term Plan amendment, to demolish the Administration building as soon as practically possible, following the discovery of toxic mould in the building in November 2015. Independent investigations revealed significant weather tightness, seismic and building services issues in the building.

The demolition project is part of the Heart of the City Programme of work, the purpose of which is to work in partnership to create a vibrant, safe and successful city centre.

The tender is advertised on LG Tenders and GETS, closing 28 February 2017.