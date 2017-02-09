Seven steps to take during your first week in a new job - Hays

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 12:36

During your first week in a new job, your new boss will welcome you into the organisation. But it’s not only up to them to provide you with a positive, powerful and effective starting point. According to recruiting experts Hays, there are certain key actions you should also take during your first week.

1. Arrive with no pre-conceived ideas

Lose any pre-conceived notions which may get in the way of learning. For instance, most new roles have elements of work that you’ve undertaken before, but don’t assume they’ll be completed in the same way. Be willing to genuinely take on-board new information.

2. Take time to introduce yourself to those around you

Your new boss may provide a quick introduction but spending a few moments with each person soon after can pay huge dividends later. Start with those closest to where you are working, then gradually expand your introductions area.

3. Prepare for each induction meeting

Prior to the meeting, find out who the inductor is plus their role within the organisation. Ask them for advice and suggestions, especially about who else you should spend time with in your first few weeks.

4. Ask more questions

Many new-starters hesitate to ask too many questions, but it’s in everybody’s interests to be fully up-to-speed on how things are done as soon as possible. Ensure your questions are positively phrased; demanding to know why processes aren’t completed as you’d expect will raise the hackles of colleagues.

5. Seek out one-on-one time with your new executive

Your aim here is to start building a positive relationship with your boss. Find out what she or he expects of you, how best to communicate, the regularity of communication and (subtly) the traits valued in an EA or PA.

6. Keep in touch with your recruiter

Your recruitment consultant is still there to be a support and is naturally keen to know how things are progressing. If a few little problems rear their head, discuss them with your recruiter; she or he has the ability to still be of help.

7. Make sure you get enough rest time

Your head will be filled with new ideas, processes and procedures. Exercise and allow yourself down-time to recharge so you’re ready for each new day.

"These steps should make the transition into your new role a positive and smooth one," says Peter Noblet, Senior Regional Director of Hays.

"Above all, make sure you enjoy your first week. Look forward to the challenges ahead. Know that your career is taking a powerful forward step in the right direction. Embrace the change; truly show your new colleagues how much you will enjoy being part of their team or organisation, and how much they’ll enjoy having you there."