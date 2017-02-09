Callaghan Innovation announces new CEO

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:52

Callaghan Innovation has announced the appointment of Vic Crone as its Chief Executive, following a thorough and highly competitive recruitment process.

Sue Suckling, Chair of Callaghan Innovation, is pleased to welcome Ms Crone to lead the next phase of the organisation’s development, following its establishment and consolidation phase under the inaugural CEO.

"Vic brings a track record of leading and implementing organisational strategy to achieve challenging outcomes, through a customer-driven approach and building the strong organisational culture necessary to deliver results."

"Her significant executive and governance experience in the tech and innovation sector, and her broader profile, also position her well to drive Callaghan Innovation’s connectedness with all key stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem," says Ms Suckling.

Ms Crone was previously Managing Director Xero, NZ and New Markets, following executive roles at Chorus and Telecom New Zealand. She is an Independent Director on the Boards of a number of companies in the tech sector.

The Board and Ms Crone are also pleased to announce that HÄmi Rolleston has been appointed to the new role of General Manager Sectors, MÄori Economy and Programmes, where his proven expertise in driving external engagement can be more broadly applied to the organisation’s wider client base. Mr Rolleston was previously Callaghan Innovation’s GM MÄori Economy and acted as the Interim CEO while the recruitment process was being completed. During the interim period Mr Rolleston implemented significant initiatives to increase Callaghan Innovation’s responsiveness to customers. Ms Crone is very excited to work with Mr Rolleston to continue to drive this forward.

Callaghan Innovation was established in 2013 to help New Zealand businesses in the High Value Manufacturing and Services sector to commercialise innovation, lift international competitiveness and contribute to economic growth. Key to achieving its mission is its role as integrator in the innovation system, making it easier for businesses at all levels of maturity to access the support they need to move further up the value chain.

"This is an exciting time for Callaghan Innovation and for the tech sector, with a new CEO who brings a fresh perspective and proven skills in leading change, complemented by the strengths and experience of the wider executive team," says Ms Suckling.

Ms Crone takes up the role of CEO on 28 February.