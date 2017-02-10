Inland Revenue reveals the numbers behind its huge technology transfer

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 08:35

More than 17,300 customers have successfully used the new Inland Revenue GST system since it went live on Monday, with over 5,500 GST returns successfully processed and new GST registrations coming through also.

Around 240 people from IR and 23 other organisations worked round the clock for almost 100-hours over Waitangi weekend to install the new GST platform. In that time 8.5 million customer records had to be verified and migrated to the new system.

This represented $80 billion of payments history and $32 billion of disbursements.

Inland Revenue’s Deputy Commissioner Transformation, Greg James, says the scale of the effort was extraordinary and it was absolutely vital that it was successful.

"There were some minor hiccups of the kind that you can get with any technical change," he says, "but it was a huge success and gives us real confidence for the coming stages of Inland Revenue’s transformation.

"More importantly, it’s a major step in making things simpler and easier for our customers."

More information about the improved GST services is available at www.ird.govt.nz/mygst. To find out more about Inland Revenue’s ideas on how tax could get easier for small businesses in the future, visit www.changingforyou.ird.govt.nz.

Transformation by the numbers 97.5 hours of work by 237 people from IR and 23 other organisations including Vodafone, Spark, ASB Bank, Westpac Bank, Accenture, FAST Enterprises, TIMG, XERO, MYOB, Deloitte, Genesys, Assurity, Unisys, Datacom and HPE.

More than 350 tasks completed including migrating and verifying: 8.5 million customer records

880,000 GST accounts

8.1 million GST returns

$80 billion of payments history

$32 billion of disbursements history

On Tuesday we could: Handle 115,000 logins to our online services (myIR) including 17,300 logins to the new GST functionality

Process 5,535 GST returns via our new online GST service

Complete 48 new GST registrations using our new online GST Service

Handle 2920 staff logging into the new system

Process 7,100 NZBN company record updates automatically meaning over 7,000 companies didn’t have to contact us to update their details

Allow 34 immigrants to apply online for IR numbers making their transition to a new country a little bit easier.