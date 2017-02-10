TUANZ Welcomes next steps in telco review

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:40

TUANZ welcomes today’s release of the latest option paper on the current review of the Telecommunications Act and the opportunity to continue to provide the users voice on the proposed changes.

"Its critical that in this very technical review of regulation of telecommunication services, that the voice of the user is heard as we are the ultimate consumer of the products which are now critical to our businesses and our everyday lives" said Craig Young, Chief Executive of TUANZ.

"It’s encouraging that many of the options outlined in the paper reflect our submissions and align with our objectives of ensuring New Zealanders can access competitively priced, high quality connectivity"

There are a number of decisions however which require further work such as the proposal to deregulate copper pricing within the UFB footprint. "Having worked so hard as an organisation to advocate for regulation to be applied to the copper access network to ensure competition and fairer outcomes for users, it's critical that we take time to ensure that the removal of this regulation will not be a backwards step for New Zealanders." Mr Young said.

Other decisions such as maintaining the Telecommunications Service Obligation outside the UFB footprint are welcome given the critical importance of those services to rural communities and businesses.

"We now look forward to hearing back soon from the Government on the other issues we raised in the review around consumer protection and dispute processes, as well as other aspects of the communications market."