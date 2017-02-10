Fair broadband prices - Telco Act Review 'on the right track'

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:30

"InternetNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement today on future broadband regulation. We think it will deliver the fair broadband prices Kiwis deserve," says Jordan Carter, InternetNZ Chief Executive.

"We will apply a magnifying glass to the details to make sure that fair prices for broadband are a reality after 2020. We’ll give feedback to the Government with that goal in mind.

"We’ve said before that it’s vitally important that we get this process right the first time.

"Today’s announcement shows that things are on the right track, but there’s still some important points of detail to iron out.

"We will spend the next few days digesting the details and speaking with the sector. We will also offer thoughts back to the Government in response to their call for submissions," Carter says.