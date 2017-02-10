New scholarships honour Craig Norgate's leadership

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:53

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand this week announced two new scholarships, honouring the memory of an inspirational business leader, to support young Kiwis setting out on their careers as Chartered Accountants.

Craig Norgate who led the New Zealand Chartered Accountants’ organisation at a key time in its history - its amalgamation with Australia - died aged 50 in 2015. He also played an important role in the formation of Fonterra and was the dairy co-operative’s first chief executive.

He was a Chartered Accountant Fellow.

Kirsten Patterson, New Zealand Country Head of Chartered Accountants ANZ, said the Craig Norgate Memorial Scholarships aim to honour and celebrate "Craig’s big heart, big intellect and generous spirit.

"He was someone you would go the extra mile for.

"For the scholarships, we are looking for people who like Craig embodied leadership, a community spirit and action, bold ideas, entrepreneurship, business acumen, pride, passion and drive."

Patterson, who worked with Norgate as part of his New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants executive team, said his life will resonate with young New Zealanders wanting to become Chartered Accountant (CAs) and business leaders.

The annual scholarships are:

1) The Craig Norgate New Zealand Memorial Scholarship - a national scholarship open to anyone enrolled, or planning to enrol, in Chartered Accountants ANZ’s 2017 CA Program.

2) The Craig Norgate Taranaki Memorial Scholarship (honouring Norgate’s strong Taranaki connections) - open to anyone, at the time of application, living, studying or working in Taranaki and is enrolled, or planning to enrol, in Chartered Accountants ANZ’s 2017 CA Program.

Each scholarship is worth $5000 over two years and is targeted at helping cover students’ course costs while completing the CA Program.