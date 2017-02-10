IONIQ first to offer multiple drivetrains

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 11:53

Launched in New Zealand this week, Hyundai’s new IONIQ is the first passenger car to be offered on one body platform, with three different drivetrains.

From launch this month, buyers can opt for a hybrid or full electric vehicle with 220 km range. The third variant, a plug in hybrid, will arrive in late 2017.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair says the new offering is a forward-looking design that hints at the immense potential of low-emission vehicles and offers motorists their choice of three drivetrain types.

"IONIQ points the way to the next step in automotive design and engineering. It cloaks advanced drivetrain technology in a stylish and appealing body shape, moving beyond old thinking about the design and styling of hybrid and electric cars."

As the industry continues to work on challenging medium-term concepts for autonomous vehicles, extended range electric vehicles and vehicle sharing initiatives, Mr Sinclair says Hyundai has presented the next step toward those milestones: a practical, good looking vehicle with a choice of drivetrains to suit a wide range of buyers.

"This is a very exciting time in automotive technology, things are moving quickly forward and it’s great to be launching a product that stands at the edge of current drive innovation and engineering," he said.

Close attention has been paid to rigidity and weight reduction. The bonnet and boot lid are both manufactured from aluminium, and the main structure is 53 per cent high strength steel, with bonding that includes the application of 145 metres of advanced structured adhesives.

From concept to finished product, IONIQ has been a flagship for Hyundai’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language. The result is a vehicle that is both stylish and practical and avoids the design mind-set that previously dictated hybrid and electric vehicle styling had to be visually quirky and different from the mainstream.

The 4.4-metre-long car has a 2.7 metre wheelbase and 1.82 metre track, endowing it with excellent ‘mechanical’ stability. It complements this with a comprehensive suite of electronic systems that enhance stability and grip in all conditions.

The sleek, high tailed profile of IONIQ helps maximise its aerodynamic efficiency along with a smooth, flat underside and extensive ‘active aerodynamic’ work to minimise wheel-arch turbulence contributes to a drag coefficient of 0.24. IONIQ Hybrid also features active flaps in its grille that admit more or less air to the engine compartment according to the engine’s temperature to further reduce drag.

"The electric version takes this even further by enclosing more of the underside, smoothing and channelling air flowing under the car. This is innovation that remains unseen to the casual observer but makes a significant a difference to the performance and efficiency of the vehicle."

Mr Sinclair says IONIQ Electric takes the lead in aerodynamic and energy efficiency with low-resistance tyres fitted to 16-inch alloy wheels designed specifically for the car.

While older EV designs have been hampered by short range, new battery and drivetrain technologies have eliminated such concerns. Charging networks for EVs are constantly expanding throughout New Zealand and by the end of 2018 up to 1,000 public EV charge stations are expected to be operating.

"We have now moved beyond the concerns raised by early EVs over available range between charges. As the charge station network expands the practicality of IONIQ becomes apparent."

The full electric version uses the Type 2 charging plug, maximising the number of charge stations the car is able to use. Typical charge times are 20 minutes (30 minutes 50kW) using a rapid charge (to 80 per cent capacity) or a full charge using a home wall mounted charger in 4-5 hours.

Further assisting its energy efficiency, a full set of LED headlights reduce power consumption and offer a higher light output than conventional arrays. The hybrid is differentiated from the full electric car by a different headlamp array and a model-specific body kit.

Inside the IONIQ Electric and Hybrid Elite, it has both Apple Car Play and Android Auto systems that support the driver’s phone information and entertainment preferences. In what is believed to be a first for volume production road cars, the IONIQ also offers wireless charging for some smartphones-.

Active safety technologies on board include Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection-, Autonomous Emergency Braking- Rear Cross Traffic Alert- and Lane Change Assist- all designed to help the driver avoid hazards while in traffic.

These safety features coupled with the advanced body construction process have helped win the IONIQ a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It scored strongly in adult occupant protection (91 per cent), and 80 per cent for child occupants, 70 per cent for pedestrian protection and 82 per cent for safety assist systems.

The IONIQ range begins with the IONIQ hybrid at $46,990 (Entry) and $52,990 (Elite).

The IONIQ full-electric entry model at $59,990; the higher specification Elite is $65,990.

"Quite simply, IONIQ offers motorists immense levels of safety features, advanced and user-friendly technology, excellent energy efficiency and of course the driver and passenger comfort that our customers have come to expect from us. People will simply have to come and experience the car for themselves," says Mr Sinclair.

- Elite models only