Expressway 'to supercharge Kapiti business'

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:26

Kapiti is set to reap the business benefits from the new McKays to Peka Peka Expressway with a formal ceremony marking its completion on the 16th February.

The local Chamber expects businesses to thrive off the back of increases in population growth, and housing and business developments.

When assessing the project's economic effect, NZTA said the Expressway would bring greater economic well-being to Kapiti, estimating the total employment count in Kapiti would grow between 3,400 to more than 6,000 between 2010 and 2031.

"The completion of this project is a significant movement forward for Kapiti businesses. We’ve already seen a number of new businesses on the Coast, as well as more locations available for development.

We expect businesses opportunities to continue to grow and thrive off the back of other expected growth areas, such as increases in population, as Kapiti becomes a more desirable place to work and live," says Heather Hutchings, Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair.

The Chamber has been voicing it’s support for the Expressway since its proposal, stating in their submission that it was ‘critical for the movement freight and people, and will provide a considerable impetus to the development of the Kapiti economy and the growth of jobs in the district.’

Kapiti has a total population of 49,104 according to the 2013 census, an increase of 6.3% since 2006.