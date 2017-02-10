NZ Winegrowers releases first sustainability report

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:33

New Zealand Winegrowers has released the first ever report on the wine sector’s achievements in sustainability. The Report presents data collected from vineyard and winery members of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand - one of the first and world-leading sustainability programmes in the international wine sector.

The Sustainability Report highlights actions undertaken by the wine industry such as enhancing biodiversity, reducing and recycling by-products, optimising water and energy use, investing in people, protecting soil, and reducing agrichemical use.

In 2016, 98 percent of New Zealand’s vineyard area was certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, and around 7 percent of vineyards operated under certified organic programmes, said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

"Wine producers from north to south are committed to protecting the unique places that make New Zealand’s famous wines. The Report illustrates the widespread participation in Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, and highlights some of the direct benefits of the programme."

"A core philosophy of the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand programme is continual improvement and the data presented in this Report will help us benchmark our achievements in the coming years."